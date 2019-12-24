Survey: 37% of Americans planning to have virtual holiday this year

(KRQE)-While millions of Americans are planning on traveling to visit their families for the holidays, this year one-third of people won’t.

According to a recent survey of 3,000 Americans by tech review site GearHungry on how people will spend the holidays in 2019, about 37% are scheduling a virtual holiday instead. That means plans to Skype or Facetime loved ones.

Twenty-seven percent of those surveyed said that they chose to stay home during the holidays because their family lived too far away. However, 19% of respondents stated that cost was the factor in their travel plans.

While 18% of people reported that they are happy to spend some alone time during the holiday season, 83% said that they’d invite a neighbor to spend Christmas with them if they found out they would spend the holiday alone.