Study: Sleep deprivation plays part in food cravings

(KRQE)- Getting a poor night’s sleep could be giving you that hankering for junk food according to a new study published in the journal “eLife.”

The study examined two separate groups of people, one group got a normal night’s sleep while the other only got four hours of rest. Researchers then gave each group a set menu of food choices for the next day’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The study found those who did not get enough sleep started craving foods high in fat and sugar. Analysts say sleep-deprived participants chose to eat things like donuts, burgers, cookies, and chips.

Experts believe this is because of the lack of sleep can increase the number of hormones responsible for regulating appetite and cravings.

