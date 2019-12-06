Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears
Study shows US low unemployment thanks to manufacturing jobs, auto industry

by: KRQE Media

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – A new report shows unemployment is at its lowest rate in a half-century.

The U.S. Labor Department says the economy grew by 266,000 jobs last month, lowering the unemployment rate to 3.5%. Manufacturing jobs increased by 54,000, fueled largely in the automotive industry. Analysts say the report is a sign of a strengthening economy.

“The consumers, the investors feel comfortable in our market and this has been a pattern that we’ve seen over time,” said Jonathan Corpina of Meridian Equity Partners.

The reports also found hourly wages rose 3.1% from last year.

