Study shows pro-environmental behaviors affect dating life

(KRQE) – Is your love of the environment affecting your dating life? According to a recent Penn State University study, if you’re “eco-friendly” in a way that seems non-traditional to the other gender your sexual orientation could be questioned.

In three experiments studying about a thousand people, researchers found men avoided women interested in “masculine” environmental traits and women avoided both men and women interested in “masculine” environment traits.

The study says a “masculine” environmental traits would be caulking windows, whereas using reusable shopping bags would be seen as a “feminine” trait.

The study is published in the scientific journal, “Sex Roles.”

