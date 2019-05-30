Study shows airline satisfaction levels reach record highs

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: An Alaska Airlines jet passes the air traffic control tower at Los Angles International Airport (LAX) during take-off on April 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Delays have been reported throughout the nation because of the furloughing of air traffic controllers under sequestration. The average delay overnight in the […]

A new study shows passengers think air travel is making large strides.

JD Power and Associates released its North American Airline satisfaction study Wednesday and it gives airlines their highest levels in the study’s 14-ear history. Michael Taylor, Travel Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power credits the rising satisfaction rates to technological improvements in reservations, check-in, and operation.

Travelers still aren’t very happy with in-flight amenities though. Taylor says airlines still struggle to meet passenger demand for in-seat power, reliable in-flight WiFi and tasty food.

As for the airlines, Alaska was rated highest for the 11th consecutive year. Delta came in second.