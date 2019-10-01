Study shows 3 or more social outings a week can boost overall happiness

BROOKLYN, NY – FEBRUARY 22: A customer carries a cup of coffee to her table at Colson Patisserie on February 22, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- Researchers may have found the answer to a joyful life and the answer is social interaction.

Adding just three social interactions a week is all it takes to boost your mood. In a study by Dr. Sonya Lyubomirsky, researchers analyzed people’s happiness after being more social than their normal behavior.

Dr. Lyubomirsky was interviewed by Bustle magazine regarding her research.

The findings showed people felt more connected and generally in a better mood after more frequent interactions with others. These results ran true for both extroverts and introverts.

Researchers say the outings could be something as small as grabbing coffee with a friend or striking up a conversation with a co-worker. Dr. Lyubomirsky’s full study is currently under review for publication.