Study shows watching movies in theaters is better than watching at home

FILE- This Aug. 23, 2018, file photo shows movie ticket stubs in New York. A Turkish startup is offering a movie a day in theaters for $30 a month. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(KRQE)- Watching a movie in the theaters may make you like the movie better.

Showcase Cinemas says they’ve completed a first of its kind biometrics study that measured movie goers neurological response to watching a movie in theaters compared to at home. Sensors measured heart rate and skin conductance.

Those who watched in theaters had 252 times the amount of neurological excitement compared to at-home viewers. They say 90% of theater watchers rated the overall movie experience as an excellent or very good compared to the 55% who watched at home.