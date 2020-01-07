Study: Running a marathon could help you live longer

(KRQE)-If you’re considering running your first marathon in 2020, here’s some extra motivation for you.

A new study published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology suggests running a marathon for the first time could help you live longer. Researchers found that for 138 health, first-time marathon runners they tracked, training and completing the London marathon was associated with a four-year reduction in their vascular age.

That means they found marathon training reversed the age-related stiffening of the body’s main artery, the aorta, and helped reduce blood pressure. The study’s senior author Dr. Charlotte Manisty says she doesn’t think the health benefits are unique to running a marathon.

She stated the key takeaway is to set a training goal and structure and to stick to it.