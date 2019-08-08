Study ranks the most driven vehicles in America

(KRQE)- It’s summertime and Americans are hitting the road, with most of them clocking in their miles with a Chevy model.

According to ISeeCars.com, the most driven car in the United States is Chevrolet’s Suburban. The Suburban is followed by the GMC Yukon XL, Toyota Sequoia, Honda Odyssey, and the Chevy Tahoe.

Researchers analyzed the sales of 2.3 million 10-year-old cars, checking which ones had the highest annual mileage. The website found the least driven car was the Chevy Corvette convertible.

Additionally, it was discovered that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was the most driven light-duty pickup truck while the Toyota Prius was the most driven passenger car.