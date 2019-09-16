Study: Parents support vaccinations but limited trust in vaccine safety

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(KRQE) – A new poll from Harvard University shows that parents want their kids to have childhood vaccinations but that they don’t really trust the safety of vaccines.

A nationwide poll found that more than eight in 10 parents want childhood vaccinations mandatory to attend school, with special support for measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. While just over half say the vaccines are very safe for kids, 36% think they’re somewhat safe and 8% say they’re not very safe.

The poll also notes that there is little trust in the information from public health agencies. Younger people between 18 and 34 were less trusting of childhood vaccines than those 65 and older. Harvard surveying over 1,500 adults for the poll.