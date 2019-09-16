Study: Parents support vaccinations but limited trust in vaccine safety

(KRQE) – A new poll from Harvard University shows that parents want their kids to have childhood vaccinations but that they don’t really trust the safety of vaccines.
A nationwide poll found that more than eight in 10 parents want childhood vaccinations mandatory to attend school, with special support for measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. While just over half say the vaccines are very safe for kids, 36% think they’re somewhat safe and 8% say they’re not very safe.
The poll also notes that there is little trust in the information from public health agencies. Younger people between 18 and 34 were less trusting of childhood vaccines than those 65 and older. Harvard surveying over 1,500 adults for the poll.