Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Rio Arriba County girl
Closings & Delays
PORTALES MUNICIPAL SCHOOLS

Study: Mother-daughter trips good for you health

National

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

(KRQE) – A mother-daughter vacation may be just what the doctor ordered. If you’re in need of a stress-reducing getaway pack your bags and grab your mom or daughter and go.

According to research from Harvard Medical School, mother-daughter trips taken once a year can help relieve stress, improve immune responses and decrease the chances of heart disease. Essentially, it shows similar benefits to a full night’s sleep and a healthy diet.

Researchers add strong relationships and quality time with those people may even help you live longer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss