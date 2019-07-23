Study: Majority of Americans prefer to eat eggs for breakfast

BAKER, CA – JULY 23: Fake eggs in a frying pan are displayed near a 134-foot-high electronic sign that gives the temperature on July 23, 2014 in Baker, California. The landmark roadside attraction, visible to drivers along Interstate 15 and billed as the “World’s Largest Thermometer,” was relit earlier this month for the first time since 2012, after a renovation that included replacing its 5,000 light bulbs with LEDs. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – Eggs are “America’s Favorite Breakfast Food.” According to a new OnePoll study, 65% of people prefer eggs in the morning.

However, “America’s Favorite Breakfast Food” is not eaten too often. Researchers found the average person only eats breakfast roughly three times a week.

Also, those not reaching for eggs are grabbing something a little less substantial. Fifty-eight percent of study participants say they only have coffee as their most important meal of the day.

The study also found 13% of people say they either rarely eat or never eat breakfast.