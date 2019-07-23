Study: Majority of Americans prefer to eat eggs for breakfast

(KRQE) – Eggs are “America’s Favorite Breakfast Food.” According to a new OnePoll study, 65% of people prefer eggs in the morning.
However, “America’s Favorite Breakfast Food” is not eaten too often. Researchers found the average person only eats breakfast roughly three times a week.
Also, those not reaching for eggs are grabbing something a little less substantial. Fifty-eight percent of study participants say they only have coffee as their most important meal of the day.
The study also found 13% of people say they either rarely eat or never eat breakfast.