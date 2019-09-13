Study finds plastic fibers in 90% of rainwater samples

National

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Government researchers say plastic-waste is finding a new home in the natural environment.

A study called “It’s Raining Plastic” by the Department of Interior found tiny plastic fibers to be in 90% of rainwater samples recently collected in the Rocky Mountains.

Scientists collected samples in both rural and urban communities, then examined the samples under a microscope.

Researchers say based on what they found, it’s likely that plastics are in our groundwater, and accumulated in rivers nationwide.

