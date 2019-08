RAMAT CHEN, ISRAEL – JANUARY 25: Sebastian Schirrmeister, a 20-year-old German volunteer from Berlin, holds hands with elderly Jewish Holocaust survivor Yanina Brunitzky as he sits and talks with her in a retirement home January 25, 2005 in Ramat Chen near Tel Aviv, Israel. Schirrmeister, who joined the Aktion Suhnezeichen Friedensdienste (Action Reconciliation Service For […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elder abuse is more likely to be committed by a family member than a stranger.

The University of Southern California reviewed three years reports to the National Center on Elder Abuse. It found 48% of cases involved family members.

In more than half of those cases, elderly victims were robbed of money and financial resources. Emotional abuse and neglect were also commonly reported.