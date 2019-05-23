Study: Americans trust celebrities more than product labels

WASHINGTON – UNDATED: In this image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a nutritional food label is shown with the addition of transaturated fat information on it. The FDA is anticipated to publish a final rule July 11, 2003 requiring manufacturers to list trans fatty acids, or trans fat, on the Nutrition […]

When it comes to product claims, Americans trust people who may not be experts to do their research for them.

According to a new study from NSF International, out of 1,000 people surveyed half of the respondents said product labels were confusing, overwhelming, and meaningless. Researchers say additional study results show where people are really turning to for product information.

The study also shows that 65% of Americans trust what they see celebrities endorsing and 74% trust claims on social media. Men made up of the highest percentage in both instances.

According to the study, 79% of parents have much greater concern over the safety of products they put in, on and around their bodies compared to 55% of non-parents. However, 45% of parents (compared to just 17% of non-parents) admit they have purchased a product despite realizing its claim was invalid.

