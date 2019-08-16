Study: 40% of kids have chatted online with a stranger

(KRQE)- Parents may want to discuss safety with their children after a recent study on children’s online activity.

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education conducted a study of kids in fourth grade to eighth grade in order to better understand their behavior on the internet. The data in their Children’s Internet Usage Study shows 40% of kids have connected with a stranger online.

Of that 40%, roughly half admit to giving out their phone number to a person they didn’t know. The data also shows 11% went as far as to meet a stranger in person.

Researchers urge parents to monitor their kids’ online behavior to help keep them safe. In conclusion, the study reports that most parents are unaware of how late children are online.

Read the full report here.