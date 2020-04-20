Storms cause damage in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thankfully the damage here in West Mobile was minimal and mostly due to that heavy wind and rain from this storm. A lot of the damage was debris on the road and trees.

On D’Iberville Drive there was a large limb of a tree that was blocking the road. Over in the Randlett Trace community, which is very close by there was a trampoline blown into the road.

There was also some damage near Snow Road at Airport Boulevard. Throughout the West Mobile area, there was minimal damage from the winds and rain that we saw through this storm.