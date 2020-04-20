Storms cause damage in West Mobile

National

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thankfully the damage here in West Mobile was minimal and mostly due to that heavy wind and rain from this storm. A lot of the damage was debris on the road and trees.

On D’Iberville Drive there was a large limb of a tree that was blocking the road. Over in the Randlett Trace community, which is very close by there was a trampoline blown into the road.

There was also some damage near Snow Road at Airport Boulevard. Throughout the West Mobile area, there was minimal damage from the winds and rain that we saw through this storm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞