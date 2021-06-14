Stimulus checks: Latest batch is on the way

In this file photo, Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — Did you receive the latest stimulus check? Over 2.3 million stimulus checks headed out to the public Wednesday as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

That means over 169 million payments have been made totaling almost $400 billion since the payments began going out on March 12. The Internal Revenue Service provided additional information about the last two weeks of payments, including those with payment dates through June 9:

This includes a total of over 2.3 million payments with a value of more than $4.2 billion.

More than 900,000 Economic Impact Payments — valued at about $1.9 billion — went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously had no information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return.

This also includes additional ongoing supplemental payments for people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their 2020 tax returns. In the last two weeks, there were more than 1.1 million of these “plus-up” payments, valued at over $2.5 billion. In all, the IRS has made more than 8 million plus-up payments this year.

Overall, the last two weeks of payments contain more than 1.2 million direct deposit payments (with a total value over $2.2 billion) with the remainder as paper check payments.

The IRS said the Economic Impact Payments will continue to be issued on a weekly basis. The government has issued three direct payments since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. About a year ago, the government sent $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans through the CARES Act. In late 2020, the government approved payments of $600 per person. That was followed up by the third stimulus payment of $1,400.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 and married couples making up to $150,000 receive the full amount. The payments gradually decrease from there and are phased out entirely for individuals and married couples with incomes of more than $80,000 and $160,000 respectively.

If you would like to know when your Stimulus Check is scheduled to arrive, visit Get My Payment.