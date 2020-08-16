Statewide ‘Be on Lookout’ is active for 37-year-old Michigan man wanted in connection with four homicides

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Out on her first day of knocking on doors in the Bay Area, the census taker had limited success getting people to answer the questions on the 2020 census.

Residents at only two homes answered all the questions about how many people lived there, what their relationships were and their sex, age, race and whether they’re Hispanic. No one was home at three households, residents at two homes wouldn’t give her the time of day, and the rest only answered some questions.