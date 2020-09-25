State of Colorado releases guidelines for outdoor structures

An outdoor table is ready for customers at Loretta and the Butcher restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Restaurants continue to offer outdoor dining and take-out only, with indoor dining still not permitted in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

COLORADO (KRQE) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released guidelines for temporary outdoor structures for restaurants and events Friday. It’s geared to help restaurants safely accommodate customers outdoors in the upcoming colder months using temporary or pop-up structures.

Depending on how these spaces are built, and available ventilation, they will be considered an indoor or outdoor setting and must follow the appropriate capacity requirements. Capacity levels should follow levels for indoor and outdoor settings as listed in Colorado’s dial framework.

