(KRQE) – Starbucks is recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music Festival by creating tie-dyed frappuccinos.

The colorful concoction is reportedly set to go on sale at Starbucks in a week and a half. However, it will only be available for a limited time.

Starbucks has not released the flavors of the tie-dyed drink. However, Starbucks baristas are not happy about the new alleged drink according to Business Insider.