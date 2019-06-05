National

Southwest Airlines launches 3-day mega sale on airfare

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:50 AM MDT

(KRQE) - You have until Thursday night to cash in on Southwest Airlines' super sale on airfare. The airline is offering a three day sale running from June 4 through 6 until 11:59 p.m. PST.

The sales only happens twice a year and is designed to fill seats after summer when travel generally slows down. The sale includes travel dates starting August 20 and ending mid December. 

You can get a round-trip ticket under $100 on some flights. Southwest launches its next big sale in October. 

