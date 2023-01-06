NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern Colorado ski resorts are celebrating recent storms that delivered large amounts of snow.

Purgatory ski said its Snowcat operations are kicking off with more than 5 feet of untracked snow from recent storms.

Meanwhile, at Wolf Creek, they’ve received 47 inches of snow in the last week.

They say their midway base is up to 83 inches with 100% of the terrain open.