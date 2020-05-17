South Padre Island condos destroyed in devastating fire

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A massive fire at a South Padre Island condominium that left many stranded during a severe thunderstorm is now under investigation.

The Golfpoint Condominiums engulfed in flames at approximately seven this morning. Fire officials said the fire started on the east side of the condos, quickly spreading across the entire building.

Initial reports from the National Weather Service said lightning could have caused the fire but others said it seemed to be an electrical issue.

South Padre officials said the investigation to determine the cause could take weeks if not months.

We were told the condo had 95 units but only about four were occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters were treated on scene for dehydration.

The 1977 condos were declared a total loss, valued at over one million dollars.