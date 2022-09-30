PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A pier on Pawleys Island, in South Carolina, has collapsed as Hurricane Ian batters the coast on Friday.

The Pawleys Island Police Department shared two photos of strong waves crashing into the pier and eventually overtaking the structure. Officials said the pier was “floating south.”

Pawleys Island pier collapses during Ian (Pawleys Island PD)

The Category 1 storm has been sitting off the South Carolina coast for much of the morning Friday. It made landfall just after 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Georgetown.

Law enforcement officials were already reporting high water from coastal flooding and storm surge as the hurricane neared the coast. Residents and pets have already needed to be rescued from at least one residence.

Pawleys Island PD shared photos of tidal surge impacting the coastal community, located about 70 miles north of Charleston, where many parts of the city’s historic downtown were already underwater by midday.

“The flooding has been catastrophic. Please stay away from the area,” police in Pawleys Island said.

Tidal Surge on Springs Ave. (Pawleys Island PD)

Flooding on Myrtle Ave. (Pawleys Island PD)

Water rescue on Pawleys Island (Pawleys Island PD)

Tidal Surge in Pawleys Island (Pawleys Island PD)

Hurricane Ian has already caused massive devastation across Florida, where at least 21 people are confirmed dead.

“The impacts of this storm are historic and the damage that was done has been historic,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press briefing on Thursday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.