South American countries issue travel warning in light of shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of the shootings, both Venezuela and Uruguay have issued a warning for citizens traveling to some United States cities and Albuquerque makes that list.

The countries are asking residents not to travel to the United States in light of growing hate crimes and indiscriminate violence. They say there is a higher concern in the Hispanic world.

Among the cities, they list Detroit, Baltimore and Albuquerque as some of the world’s most dangerous cities.

As of last year, Venezuela was ranked as the most dangerous country in the world. Right now, Uruguay is listed under a level two travel advisory on the state department’s website, meaning American visitors should be cautious while traveling there.

