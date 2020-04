Amazon Prime is teaming up with Austin’s canceled ‘South by Southwest Film Festival’ to turn the festival virtual.

The film fest was supposed to happen in real life from March 13 to 22 but was canceled over the coronavirus pandemic. Now, for filmmakers who opt-in, the films will stream on Amazon Prime for free over ten days.

The dates haven’t been set yet but it will be sometime in late April. All that’s required to watch is an Amazon account not an Amazon Prime membership.