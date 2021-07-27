Some fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of La Plata Co. lifted

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Fire restrictions in parts of La Plata County have been lifted. The decision comes following recent rains but officials are reminding people the risks aren’t completely gone. According to a news release from La Plata County, fire restrictions were originally enacted on June 16 because of a lack of precipitation and extremely dry conditions.

The lifted fire restrictions apply to all private lands in the unincorporated areas of La Plata County. It does exclude private lands in Bayfield, Ignacio, Durango and federal and tribal lands. The county says recent rains have decreased fire danger but say it’s still high especially south of Highway 160. The county says residents must obtain a permit from their local fire department when they plan to burn and to stay cautious when burning.

The county says prior to any burn, residents should call Dispatch at 385-2900 (or 563-4401 for residents near Ignacio) so dispatchers can relay information about the burn being conducted. They say burn permits are not required for agricultural burns on land designated as agricultural by the Assessor’s Office and there is also no permit required for recreational fires which are defined as “an outdoor fire burning materials other than rubbish where the fuel being burned is not contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace, barbeque grill or barbeque pit and has a total fuel area of three feet or less in diameter and two feet or less in height for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth or similar purposes.”

Lastly, the county says a 25-foot setback from structures is required for recreational fires.