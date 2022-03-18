OPHIR, Colo. (AP) — A skier and a snowboarder died in recent avalanches in the Rocky Mountains, officials said.

A man from Telluride, Colorado, was found buried in about 6 feet (2 meters) of snow near Lizard Head Pass Thursday afternoon after the crew in a heli-skiing helicopter spotted tracks leading into what looked like a fresh avalanche, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said.

They found Daniel Overton, 29, after picking up a radio signal from his transceiver, officials said.

On the Idaho-Wyoming border, two skiers were caught in an avalanche in the Teton Mountains near Victor, Idaho, on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate an older man and older woman were buried, but companions were able to uncover them, Teton County Search and Rescue reported. The woman was conscious, but the man was not breathing. The victim’s name has not been released.

Fourteen people have died in avalanches in the United States this winter, including five in Colorado, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.