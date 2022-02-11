(The Hill) — A justice complex in a rural Nevada county has been given a new name this week after locals voted in favor of renaming the building after former President Donald Trump. The Donald J. Trump Justice Complex, which houses Lyon County’s jail, Third Judicial District Court, sheriff’s office and Walker River Justice court, was celebrated with a formal dedication ceremony last Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Around 50 people were in attendance for the dedication, the news outlet noted.

The complex was first opened in 2013, but in August of last year county commissioners signed off on the new name in a 3-2 vote, the Review-Journal reported.

In a resolution last week, Lyon County Commission reportedly discussed a possibility of changing the process for renaming county facilities in the future. However, currently approved names will not be affected.

Last July, the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners voted to rename a road “Pres. Trump Way” after the former president, which garnered mixed responses from residents, including one who reportedly said at the time that there is “a better use of county funds than renaming a street for someone so polarizing and divisive.”