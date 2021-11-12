Small gestures can go a long way on World Kindness Day

National

by: Naomi Ruchim (CBS Newspath)

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath) – Saturday, November 13th marks World Kindness Day, a chance for people all around the globe to do something good for someone else.

Artist Jason Naylor’s mantra is kindness. “The work that I do makes me feel good, and I want to share that with other people,” he says.

Through vibrant colors on walls across the country, his message shines bright. “When people see my work, when they walk by it, I want them to feel joy. I want it to kind of pull them from their troubles,” Naylor says.

Story Continues Below

You don’t have to be an accomplished artist to spread the word this World Kindness Day. Kindness.org Research Director Dr. Oliver Scott Curry says even a small gesture can go a long way. “We found that some of the simplest things are seen as the kindest and most effective things to do. Simple things like, just checking in with someone and asking how they’re doing, surprising someone with their favorite things,” he says.

A recent survey from Kindness.org and Verizon found a high capacity for kindness across the United States, with Americans listing covering a shift for a coworker, cheering up a family member, or calling a friend to encourage them as the top kind acts you can plan ahead.

Acts of kindness don’t only make others feel good. Research shows being kind makes all of us happier and healthier. “It’s been shown to lower blood pressure, to reduce social anxiety, and to boost our immune systems. And there’s also research showing that helpful people are healthier and live longer,” says Dr. Curry.

So, while this weekend will be an opportunity to share and promote that joy, as Naylor says, ” The world needs it. Not just Saturday, but always.”

In honor of World Kindness Day, artist Jason Naylor and collaborator Mancel Lindsey are taking their mural to the blockchain. The piece will go up for auction on an NFT platform and half of the money raised will be donated to kindness.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES