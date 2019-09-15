Sleeping woman swallows wedding ring

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (CNN) — Just the thought of losing your engagement ring is something most women can’t even stomach, but for one San Diego woman, she did stomach it — literally.
After being together for five and a half years, Jenna Evans swallowed the engagement ring her fiance Bobby gave her while she was having a dream she was on a train.
“I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and Bobby told me ‘you have to swallow your ring,” Evans said.
Her “007” dream became a real life emergency.
“When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was. Where was it? It was in my stomach.”
It was 8 a.m. when the two rushed to urgent care to explain the situation.
Her gastroenterologist suggested an emergency endoscopy.
“I was really happy because I don’t know if I can look at it an appreciate it in the same way if I had to ‘search’ for it,” Evans said, referring to letting nature take its course before searching for her ring.
So she had the endoscopy and after just a few minutes, was reunited with her engagement ring.
Evans says she now takes her ring off at night just in case.
The couple gets married in Texas in May.