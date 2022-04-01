NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH) – New legislation would make year-round daylight saving time permanent, which means many of us would be heading to school and work in the dark, and seeing more daylight later.

But sleep experts, like Dr. Lisa Meltzer, a professor of pediatrics with National Jewish Health, say this time shift is actually bad for our overall health and safety. “If we go on to permanent daylight saving time, then in the winter months, the sun will not be rising until well later than it currently is – in some places well after 8am. That’s going to make it very difficult for people to wake up and to function.”

The US tried permanent daylight saving time before. Congress passed a law in the early 1970’s, implementing it for two years. But Americans didn’t like it and it was repealed.

Data show there are significant health and safety risks when we ‘spring forward’ an hour in March, including more vehicle crashes, mood disorders and increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Dr. Meltzer warns that longer days and lighter afternoons might be enticing but must be weighed against the negative impacts of getting up in the dark. “With our cardiac rhythms and our health, those are certainly impacted when our rhythms get off and when we’re not getting enough sleep,” she says.

As the bill making daylight saving time permanent is gaining steam with lawmakers, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine agrees with eliminating seasonal time changes, but instead recommends year-round permanent standard time, which gives us more light in the morning and less at night, aligning more with our bodies’ internal clock.

If the House passes the Sunshine Protection Act bill and President Biden signs it, it would take effect in 2023.