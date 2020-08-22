Six new deaths from COVID-19 in WV, five in Logan County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 176 deaths in West Virginia from COVID-19, up six from Friday.

According to the DHHR, as of Saturday morning, there are 391,683 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,185 total cases.

The deaths are an 84-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians. The families of these residents have our deepest sympathies,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary in a press release.