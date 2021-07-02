Shooting at Castleton Square Mall leaves 1 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting inside the Castleton Square Mall.

The IMPD said the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. inside the mall. Off-duty officers were working as security at the mall when they were notifed by security inside the mall of shots being fired inside the mall.

The officers responded along with contacting on-duty police and located a crime scene inside the south entrance of the mall.

Shortly later, police learned of a victim at a nearby hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.