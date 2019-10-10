Shipment of fake Nike shoes seized in Southern California

This undated photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an agent holding one of more than 14,800 pair of counterfeit Nike shoes, seized in a shipment arriving from China at the Los Angeles-Long Beach sports complex. The agency said Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 that had the fake special edition and retro design shoes been real, the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices would have totaled more than $2.2 million. The agency says the shoes violated trademarks for various versions of Nike’s Air Jordan and Air Max shoes. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of pairs of Nike knockoffs were seized at the Los Angeles-Long Beach ports complex recently in a shipment arriving from China, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

Had the 14,800 pairs of counterfeit Nike special edition and retro design shoes been real, the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices would have totaled more than $2.2 million, the agency said.

The shoes were in two containers with contents declared as napkins.

The fakes violated protected designs and trademarks for various versions of Nike’s Air Jordan and Air Max shoes.

Customs and Border Protection said collectors might pay between $1,500 and $2,000 for a legitimate pair of the shoes.