HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market. The incident happened at 8729 Airline Drive in north Houston.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people. He says no “innocent bystanders” were injured.
Deputies say one of the men who was hospitalized is a possible suspect, and two more possible suspects were questioned by police. Thousands of people were shopping at the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m.
The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene. The incident remains under investigation.