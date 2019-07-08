Several eye drops, ointment sold at Walmart and Walgreens recalled

MARGARET RIVER, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 24: A volunteer firefighter uses eyedrops at the command centre as a bush fire threatens homes on Western Australia’s southwest coast on November 24, 2011 in Margaret River, Australia. Over 200 residents from Prevelly have gathered on a beach near to Margaret River’s mouth as the blaze forced them from their houses. The bushfire has already destroyed over 1000 hectares north of Margaret River. According to WA’s Department of Conservation (DEC) several homes have been destroyed so far. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

(KRQE) – It’s time to check the medicine cabinet. Select over-the counter eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens and Walmart have been recalled over concerns the product may not be sterile.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued recalls for Walgreens and Walmart store brand products and a third recall for Perrigo prescription ointments.

On the FDA’s website, there are 23 affected products under different product names and brands and 150 affected lots have the potential for non-sterility. Consumers with questions about this recall should contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471 or emailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing: 0363-0185-13; lot 19095.

Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack: 0363-0185-49; lot 19095.

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment: 0363-7500-50; lot TCI.

Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops: 0363-0193-13; lots 19105 and 19050.

Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing: 0363-0191-50; lot TDB.

Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack: 49035-189-49.

Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops: 49035-887-13.

Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment: 49035-875-50.

Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack: 49035-197-49.

Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment: 49035-191-50.

Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack: 49035-883-59.

Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack: 49035-885-49.

Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free: 49035-882-54.

Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free: 49035-882-52.

Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops: 49035-145-10.

Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops: 49035-145-10.