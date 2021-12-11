Self-proclaimed Proud Boy gets 10 years for 2020 protest crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Alan Swinney, a self-proclaimed “patriot” and a former Proud Boy, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of 11 criminal charges, officials said.

Following a six-day trial in October, Swinney was convicted of 2nd- and 4th-degree assault, 2nd- and 4th-degree attempted assault, two counts of 2nd-degree unlawful use of mace, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon (paintball gun) and pointing a firearm at another.

Prosecutors say this photo shows Alan Swinney drawing his handgun and holding his finger on the trigger during a protest on August 22, 2020. (Courtesy Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office)

The 51-year-old committed the crimes during a two-day span during protests in Portland in August 2020. According to court documents, Swinney moved to Oregon from Texas during 2020 and didn’t have gainful employment or other ties to Portland.

He was arrested by Portland police on September 30, 2020, weeks after an indictment was issued. Swinney was denied his motion for release after his bail was set at $534,000. Swinney pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges against him.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, the prosecution proved Swinney assaulted several people and committed crimes based on his white nationalist beliefs. Swinney spread his beliefs through social media, where he would also threaten politically motivated violence.

Officials said he shot a man’s face with a paintball gun, leading to a serious eye injury, and sprayed bear mace in multiple peoples’ faces. Videos showed Swinney pointing a loaded Ruger .357 magnum at a crowd. No shots were fired.

Swinney was also accused of shooting multiple people with paintballs.

Meg McClain sued Swinney for $250,000 in September 2020. Court documents said McClain claimed she was intentionally shot in the chest by Swinney while she peacefully observed a rally outside the Justice Center.

Alan Swinney booking photo. (MCSO)

The lawsuit alleged Swinney has shown a previous history of irresponsible gun ownership, such as “traveling to Oregon to organize substantial and purposefully violent rallies and events.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Vasquez said Swinney was a “white nationalist vigilante cowboy,” while Swinney and his lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense against “agitators” who wouldn’t stop harassing him.