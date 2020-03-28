SeaWorld furloughs more than 90% of workforce

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — More than 90% of SeaWorld’s current workforce has been furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.

In a nod to the role tourism plays in the company’s business, SeaWorld said it has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus as individuals around the globe are encouraged to stay home to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We have made the painful but necessary business decision to temporarily furlough over 90% of our current workforce, including corporate employees, to position the company for long-term viability,” SeaWorld said in a statement. “During this time, our focus is on resuming normal operations and welcoming back guests and Ambassadors as quickly as possible.”

In an update published on its website, SeaWorld said its animal experts will continue to look after animals in the company’s care.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞