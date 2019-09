(KRQE)- Someone in the Lone Star state will likely be entering a new tax bracket after someone bought a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket in Cedar Park, Texas.

The lucky numbers were 6-14-21-42-46 and the Mega Ball was nine. The winner will walk home with more than $227 million which is not bad for a ticket that cost $2.

Lottery officials say the prize is the largest prize payout ever in Texas to a single player.