Save a pup! National Rescue Dog Day

Monday, May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.

It’s a day to learn about all the ways what a canine companion can improve your life. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year and are waiting for forever homes.

If you have a rescue dog in your life, you can celebrate the day and connect with others using #NationalRescueDogDay on social media.

If you want to get involved in the lives of rescue dogs, there are a variety of ways.