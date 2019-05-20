Save a pup! National Rescue Dog Day

Labrador Retriever

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 22: A Labrador Retriever attends the American Kennel Club Presents The Nation’s Most Popular Breeds Of 2015 at AKC Headquarters on February 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Monday, May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.

It’s a day to learn about all the ways what a canine companion can improve your life. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year and are waiting for forever homes.

If you have a rescue dog in your life, you can celebrate the day and connect with others using #NationalRescueDogDay on social media.

If you want to get involved in the lives of rescue dogs, there are a variety of ways.

  • Volunteer at your local shelter.
  • Shelters always need donations.
  • Consider adoption and fostering dogs
  • Remember to spay and neuter your pets.

