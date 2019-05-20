Save a pup! National Rescue Dog Day

Monday, May 20 is National Rescue Dog Day.
It’s a day to learn about all the ways what a canine companion can improve your life. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year and are waiting for forever homes.
If you have a rescue dog in your life, you can celebrate the day and connect with others using #NationalRescueDogDay on social media.
If you want to get involved in the lives of rescue dogs, there are a variety of ways.
- Volunteer at your local shelter.
- Shelters always need donations.
- Consider adoption and fostering dogs
- Remember to spay and neuter your pets.