Saturday marks 50-yrs since the launch of Apollo 13 mission; relive mission

(CNN) – On April 11, 1970 James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert were launched into space for a lunar landing. The mission is dubbed the successful failure of Apollo 13 because while enroute to the moon, an oxygen tank ruptured.

The lunar landing never happened. NASA spent days trying to bring the crew home safely and they did on April 17th.

You can now relive the Apollo 13 mission in real time Saturday. Go to https://apolloinrealtime.org/13/ at 2:13 p.m. ET to watch the beginning of the launch as it happened in 1970. You can join in-progress and at 1 minute to launch.