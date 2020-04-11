Saturday marks 50-yrs since the launch of Apollo 13 mission; relive mission

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – On April 11, 1970 James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert were launched into space for a lunar landing. The mission is dubbed the successful failure of Apollo 13 because while enroute to the moon, an oxygen tank ruptured.

The lunar landing never happened. NASA spent days trying to bring the crew home safely and they did on April 17th.

You can now relive the Apollo 13 mission in real time Saturday. Go to https://apolloinrealtime.org/13/ at 2:13 p.m. ET to watch the beginning of the launch as it happened in 1970. You can join in-progress and at 1 minute to launch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞