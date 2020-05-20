San Juan National Forest to reopen specific developed recreation sites

COLORADO – (KRQE)- San Juan National Forest will start to reopen some recreational sites after May 20. The Columbine, Dolores, and Pagosa Ranger Districts will begin opening specific sites on Friday, May 22.

On June 1, Chimney Rock National Monument will open with limited services. However, all group-use campground areas on the Columbine Ranger District will remain closed through May 31 due to group size limits. Trails, trailheads, and general forest areas will remain open to the public.

Visitors are asked to come with essentials for a day trip which includes food, emergency supplies, and resources to pack trash. Those planning on visiting the national forest are asked to do so responsibly by following these guidelines:

Stay close to home to keep other communities safe

Practice social distancing and remain 6 feet apart from others

Avoid crowding in parking lots, scenic overlooks, trails, and other areas

Take CDC precautions to prevent illnesses including COVID-19

Prepare for limited or no services including restroom facilities and garbage collection

Be prepared to pack out trash and human waste

Fire restrictions are in place through May 31. Forest visitors are banned from:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire including charcoal grills, barbecues, coal, wood-burning stoves, and sheepherder’s stoves

Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building

For a full list of open areas visit the National Forest website.