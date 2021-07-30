San Juan Co. Basin Public Health urges indoor mask use

COLORADO (KRQE) – The health department in San Juan County, Colorado is taking new steps to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. They’re now recommending masks indoors for everyone two years of age or older. Before it was the unvaccinated ten-year-olds or older.

They’re also advising masks for all students in schools and say those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will be subject to quarantine if they are exposed to a COVID positive case. The agency says there are numerous vaccine providers in La Plata and Archuleta counties, and SJBPH is now offering clinics six days per week. The following are the dates and times for upcoming clinics:

La Plata County

Fort Lewis College Student Life Center, 125 West Campus Court, Durango Monday through Friday, 11 am to 6 pm Saturdays, 10 am to 3 pm

Old Main Post Office, 1060 Main Ave, Durango Tuesdays, 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesdays, 5 pm to 7 pm Saturdays, 2 pm to 6 pm

Purple Cliffs, County Road 213, Durango Wednesday, August 4, 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Manna Soup Kitchen, 1100 Avenida del Sol, Durango Thursdays, 9 am to 11 am

Purgatory Mountain Resort, 1 Skier Place, Durango Fridays, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

Durango Farmers Market, 259 W 9th St, Durango Saturdays, 8 am to 12 pm

La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave, Durango Friday, July 30, 10 am to 2 pm

KSUT Party in the Park, Buckley Park, 1250 Main Ave, Durango Friday, July 30, 5 pm to 7 pm

Forest Lakes, 998 Alpine Forest Dr, Bayfield Saturday, July 31, 9 am to 12 pm



Archuleta County

1st Southwest Bank, 249 Navajo Trail Dr, Pagosa Springs (starting 8/3) Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 11 am to 3 pm

Turkey Springs Trading Post, 11497 W Hwy 160, Pagosa Springs Wednesdays, 3 pm to 6 pm

East Side Market and Pagosa Farmers Market, 225 E Pagosa St, Pagosa Springs Fridays, 10 am to 2 pm Saturdays, 9 am to 1 pm Sundays, 10 am to 2 pm

Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs Tuesdays and Thursdays 3 pm to 6 pm

TARA Community Center, 333 Milton Lane, Arboles Saturday, July 31, 9 am to 12 pm

KSUT Party in the Park, Town Park, Hermosa St, Pagosa Springs Saturday, July 31, 5 pm to 7 pm

Pagosa Springs High School, 800 S. 8th St, Pagosa Springs Thursday, August 5, 11 am to 3 pm



For more information, visit sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus.