(KRQE) — Production on the movie “Rust” is set to resume this week.

Production company officials confirm “Rust” will start production Thursday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

The set features several late 1800s gold rush town buildings to match the movie’s Western theme.

The film was initially shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, but it was put on hold in 2021 after an on-set shooting killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the shooting.

Assistant Director David Halls has already taken a plea deal in the case.