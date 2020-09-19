Roswell police investigate three overnight shootings

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are currently investigating three separate shootings that took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning. All three incidents occurred in southwest Roswell.

Multiple shots were fired Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of West McGaffey Street and Rancho Road. According to officials, occupants of two vehicles had an argument with three people who had come out of a house. That confrontation occurred a short distance from the intersection before the people in the car drove away. A man from the house chased after the cars and the shots were exchanged at the intersection.

The driver of one of the vehicles was shot in the elbow and taken to a hospital for treatment. It is believed he did not fire any shots but the driver of the other vehicle did. That driver, as well as the male who chased the vehicles on foot and fired at them, are at large.

Shortly after that call came in, police responded to another at the Raintree Apartments at West McGaffey and Sunset Avenue. Officials say a gun was fired during a gathering of people and 25-year-old Brandon Patterson was shot in the chest. Patterson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The alleged shooter has been detained.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, Roswell police responded to the 100 block of West Summit Street and found a 24-year-old man shot in the leg following a verbal argument with another man in front of a house. The shooting victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently trying to identify a suspect.