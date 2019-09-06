Road project near Durango uncovers Native American artifacts

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A cool find was made in southern Colorado during a highway construction project.

Native American artifacts were found on Highway 550 by transportation workers surveying the area. They are likely more than 1,000 years old.

Sen. Cory Gardener, who toured the site this week, says it’s important to preserve this part of American history.

“To make sure that we’re collecting that part of who we are as a people, who was here long before any of us were here, to make sure we’re providing the proper respect, the proper understanding, and the educational opportunity this provides for generations to come. It really is remarkable,” Sen. Gardner said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says any human remains and artifacts associated with a burial will be returned to the tribes they belong to.