Road partially collapses in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The remnants of Ida moved through our area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and caused a roadway in Portsmouth to partially collapse. On Fairview Lane, you can see pavement crumbled and even a car hanging over the edge.

Story continues below:

Large holes are in the street with water gushing underneath. Portsmouth saw more than 7 inches of rain.

