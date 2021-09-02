Road partially collapses in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The remnants of Ida moved through our area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and caused a roadway in Portsmouth to partially collapse. On Fairview Lane, you can see pavement crumbled and even a car hanging over the edge.
Large holes are in the street with water gushing underneath. Portsmouth saw more than 7 inches of rain.