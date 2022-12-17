(STACKER) – America’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been complicated by inflation and climbing interest rates. Emergency federal aid helped ordinary citizens, businesses, and government agencies alike make it through the economic slowdown.

But as that dries up, a darker picture is emerging. The poverty rate climbed in 2021, while income inequality grew from 2020 to 2021. And workers actually earned less, and watched the buying power of what they did earn drop.

Stacker looked at the economies of the states and Washington D.C, with statistics from the Census Bureau’s most recent 1-Year American Community Survey, released in September 2022, to rank them according to 2021 median household income. The review also includes statistics on median earnings, unemployment rate, health insurance coverage, and poverty level.

Note: The data point on median earnings is broken down to highlight the discrepancies between women and men. However, the Census collects data with a binary understanding of sex and gender, not considering other gender identities and potentially conflating sex and gender.

#51. Mississippi

– Median household income: $48,716 (30.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,133 (9.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 40,061 (3.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $32,242 (men: $47,546; women: $37,056)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 14.40%

– Households with health insurance: 88.10%

#50. West Virginia

– Median household income: $51,248 (26.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 60,933 (8.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 31,442 (4.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $33,739 (men: $51,981; women: $39,897)

– Unemployment rate: 6.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.30%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%

#49. Louisiana

– Median household income: $52,087 (25.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 164,981 (9.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 101,388 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,896 (men: $55,078; women: $40,136)

– Unemployment rate: 7.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 15.20%

– Households with health insurance: 92.40%

#48. Arkansas

– Median household income: $52,528 (24.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 89,818 (7.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 55,972 (4.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $33,869 (men: $47,329; women: $39,526)

– Unemployment rate: 5.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.60%

– Households with health insurance: 90.80%

#47. Alabama

– Median household income: $53,913 (22.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 152,450 (7.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 101,831 (5.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,925 (men: $52,177; women: $39,338)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.70%

– Households with health insurance: 90.10%

#46. New Mexico

– Median household income: $53,992 (22.6% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 75,083 (9.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 48,458 (5.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,133 (men: $51,149; women: $43,227)

– Unemployment rate: 7.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 14.30%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

#45. Kentucky

– Median household income: $55,573 (20.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,592 (8.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 92,250 (5.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,928 (men: $51,842; women: $40,991)

– Unemployment rate: 5.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.20%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

#44. Oklahoma

– Median household income: $55,826 (19.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 105,917 (6.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 77,228 (5.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,460 (men: $51,289; women: $39,781)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.50%

– Households with health insurance: 86.20%

#43. South Carolina

– Median household income: $59,318 (14.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 144,668 (7.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 122,320 (6.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,987 (men: $52,296; women: $40,739)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.80%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

#42. Tennessee

– Median household income: $59,695 (14.4% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 181,576 (6.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 175,898 (6.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $36,663 (men: $51,538; women: $41,863)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.70%

– Households with health insurance: 90.00%

#41. Missouri

– Median household income: $61,847 (11.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 146,475 (5.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 157,589 (6.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,083 (men: $54,140; women: $43,065)

– Unemployment rate: 4.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.40%

– Households with health insurance: 90.60%

#40. North Carolina

– Median household income: $61,972 (11.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 265,655 (6.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 308,936 (7.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,218 (men: $52,421; women: $44,297)

– Unemployment rate: 5.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 89.60%

#39. Ohio

– Median household income: $62,262 (10.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 317,928 (6.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 312,314 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,214 (men: $57,177; women: $46,068)

– Unemployment rate: 5.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 93.50%

#38. Indiana

– Median household income: $62,743 (10.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 151,979 (5.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 152,761 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,998 (men: $55,191; women: $43,215)

– Unemployment rate: 4.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%

– Households with health insurance: 92.50%

#37. Florida

– Median household income: $63,062 (9.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 542,819 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 663,997 (7.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,997 (men: $51,151; women: $42,228)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.40%

– Households with health insurance: 87.90%

#36. Montana

– Median household income: $63,249 (9.3% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 23,195 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 30,784 (6.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,272 (men: $55,496; women: $41,725)

– Unemployment rate: 4.00%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%

– Households with health insurance: 91.80%

#35. Michigan

– Median household income: $63,498 (8.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 256,830 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 273,320 (6.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,258 (men: $60,293; women: $46,914)

– Unemployment rate: 6.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%

– Households with health insurance: 95.00%

#34. Kansas

– Median household income: $64,124 (8.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 65,819 (5.70%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 74,933 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,071 (men: $54,902; women: $44,368)

– Unemployment rate: 4.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%

– Households with health insurance: 90.80%

#33. Maine

– Median household income: $64,767 (7.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 32,174 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 39,832 (6.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,725 (men: $57,009; women: $47,018)

– Unemployment rate: 4.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.20%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

#32. Wyoming

– Median household income: $65,204 (6.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,659 (6.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 14,179 (5.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $35,613 (men: $59,853; women: $40,976)

– Unemployment rate: 3.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.80%

– Households with health insurance: 87.80%

#31. Iowa

– Median household income: $65,600 (5.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 64,244 (4.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 81,020 (6.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,068 (men: $56,427; women: $44,801)

– Unemployment rate: 3.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%

– Households with health insurance: 95.20%

#30. South Dakota

– Median household income: $66,143 (5.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,158 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 20,292 (5.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,149 (men: $52,405; women: $41,792)

– Unemployment rate: 2.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.90%

– Households with health insurance: 90.50%

#29. Nevada

– Median household income: $66,274 (4.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 85,960 (7.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 89,881 (7.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,052 (men: $52,398; women: $44,906)

– Unemployment rate: 9.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%

– Households with health insurance: 88.40%

#28. Idaho

– Median household income: $66,474 (4.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,955 (4.50%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 45,347 (6.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $34,941 (men: $51,941; women: $40,803)

– Unemployment rate: 3.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.70%

– Households with health insurance: 91.20%

#27. North Dakota

– Median household income: $66,519 (4.6% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 18,213 (5.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 19,407 (6.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,438 (men: $57,121; women: $45,182)

– Unemployment rate: 2.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%

– Households with health insurance: 92.10%

#26. Georgia

– Median household income: $66,559 (4.5% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 251,693 (6.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 337,914 (8.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,512 (men: $54,422; women: $45,405)

– Unemployment rate: 5.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.60%

– Households with health insurance: 87.40%

#25. Nebraska

– Median household income: $66,817 (4.2% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 40,806 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 53,061 (6.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,898 (men: $56,121; women: $44,037)

– Unemployment rate: 2.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%

– Households with health insurance: 92.90%

#24. Texas

– Median household income: $66,963 (4.0% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 657,665 (6.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 955,952 (8.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $38,059 (men: $56,100; women: $45,393)

– Unemployment rate: 6.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 11.00%

– Households with health insurance: 82.00%

#23. Wisconsin

– Median household income: $67,125 (3.7% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 117,547 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 160,477 (6.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,678 (men: $57,925; women: $46,762)

– Unemployment rate: 3.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.80%

– Households with health insurance: 94.60%

#22. Pennsylvania

– Median household income: $68,957 (1.1% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 308,449 (5.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 454,003 (8.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,983 (men: $62,096; women: $50,272)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.30%

– Households with health insurance: 94.50%

#21. Arizona

– Median household income: $69,056 (0.9% less than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 158,400 (5.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 228,651 (8.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $39,023 (men: $55,458; women: $46,309)

– Unemployment rate: 5.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.10%

– Households with health insurance: 89.30%

#20. Delaware

– Median household income: $71,091 (2.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 20,504 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 33,025 (8.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,374 (men: $60,608; women: $51,827)

– Unemployment rate: 5.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%

– Households with health insurance: 94.30%

#19. Oregon

– Median household income: $71,562 (2.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 90,749 (5.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 153,152 (9.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,063 (men: $60,831; women: $51,057)

– Unemployment rate: 6.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.60%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%

#18. Illinois

– Median household income: $72,205 (3.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 321,928 (6.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 504,727 (10.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,504 (men: $63,819; women: $51,131)

– Unemployment rate: 7.40%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.60%

– Households with health insurance: 93.00%

#17. Vermont

– Median household income: $72,431 (3.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 10,992 (4.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 23,553 (8.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,249 (men: $55,803; women: $51,931)

– Unemployment rate: 4.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.30%

– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

#16. Rhode Island

– Median household income: $74,008 (6.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 25,735 (5.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 45,324 (10.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $63,219; women: $54,188)

– Unemployment rate: 7.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.00%

– Households with health insurance: 95.70%

#15. New York

– Median household income: $74,314 (6.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 535,006 (7.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 987,887 (12.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,462 (men: $67,512; women: $59,869)

– Unemployment rate: 8.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 10.10%

– Households with health insurance: 94.80%

#14. Minnesota

– Median household income: $77,720 (11.5% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 96,651 (4.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 226,903 (9.90%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,853 (men: $64,611; women: $52,535)

– Unemployment rate: 4.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.50%

– Households with health insurance: 95.50%

#13. Alaska

– Median household income: $77,845 (11.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 14,625 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 27,700 (10.20%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,962 (men: $62,134; women: $55,285)

– Unemployment rate: 7.00%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%

– Households with health insurance: 88.60%

#12. Utah

– Median household income: $79,449 (14.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 47,612 (4.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 108,131 (9.80%)

– Median earnings for workers: $37,325 (men: $61,269; women: $44,707)

– Unemployment rate: 3.50%

– Families with income below poverty level: 5.90%

– Households with health insurance: 91.00%

#11. Virginia

– Median household income: $80,963 (16.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 167,157 (5.00%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 445,751 (13.40%)

– Median earnings for workers: $43,963 (men: $66,014; women: $53,414)

– Unemployment rate: 4.80%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.90%

– Households with health insurance: 93.20%

#10. Colorado

– Median household income: $82,254 (18.0% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 110,592 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 277,905 (12.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $44,818 (men: $65,217; women: $54,635)

– Unemployment rate: 5.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.20%

– Households with health insurance: 92.00%

#9. Connecticut

– Median household income: $83,771 (20.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 74,573 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 208,195 (14.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,511 (men: $73,022; women: $60,672)

– Unemployment rate: 6.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.70%

– Households with health insurance: 94.80%

#8. Washington

– Median household income: $84,247 (20.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 145,555 (4.80%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 422,689 (14.00%)

– Median earnings for workers: $46,951 (men: $74,068; women: $57,567)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 6.50%

– Households with health insurance: 93.60%

#7. Hawaii

– Median household income: $84,857 (21.7% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 26,535 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 65,102 (13.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $40,595 (men: $61,812; women: $49,816)

– Unemployment rate: 7.70%

– Families with income below poverty level: 8.00%

– Households with health insurance: 96.10%

#6. California

– Median household income: $84,907 (21.8% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 715,644 (5.30%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 2,082,043 (15.50%)

– Median earnings for workers: $41,891 (men: $65,324; women: $57,373)

– Unemployment rate: 8.30%

– Families with income below poverty level: 9.00%

– Households with health insurance: 93.00%

#5. New Hampshire

– Median household income: $88,465 (26.9% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 17,235 (3.10%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 62,138 (11.30%)

– Median earnings for workers: $45,677 (men: $68,566; women: $51,880)

– Unemployment rate: 3.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 4.80%

– Households with health insurance: 94.90%

#4. New Jersey

– Median household income: $89,296 (28.1% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 171,737 (4.90%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 584,370 (16.70%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,021 (men: $75,297; women: $61,802)

– Unemployment rate: 8.10%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%

– Households with health insurance: 92.80%

#3. Massachusetts

– Median household income: $89,645 (28.6% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 149,006 (5.40%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 472,304 (17.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,683 (men: $77,636; women: $66,536)

– Unemployment rate: 6.60%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.10%

– Households with health insurance: 97.50%

#2. Washington D.C.

– Median household income: $90,088 (29.2% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 30,677 (9.60%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 68,951 (21.60%)

– Median earnings for workers: $72,457 (men: $103,222; women: $87,244)

– Unemployment rate: 8.20%

– Families with income below poverty level: 12.80%

– Households with health insurance: 96.30%

#1. Maryland

– Median household income: $90,203 (29.4% more than U.S. median income)

– Households earning less than $10,000: 122,990 (5.20%)

– Households earning over $200,000: 355,084 (15.10%)

– Median earnings for workers: $50,548 (men: $71,995; women: $62,190)

– Unemployment rate: 5.90%

– Families with income below poverty level: 7.40%

– Households with health insurance: 93.90%